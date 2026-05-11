West Michigan Homeschool Fine Arts seeking new Grand Rapids facility

West Michigan Homeschool Fine Arts, or WMHFA, supports music education and development of homeschool students across West Michigan. With over 600 students involved in the program making up over 30 ensembles and classes, the organization includes marching band, orchestra, and choir.

WMHFA's marching band has been invited to perform in Philadelphia for the United States' semiquincentennial, or 250th anniversary on July 3, as well as the Glenside Fourth of July parade. The group will return to Michigan at the end of July and participate in this year's Coast Guard Parade in Grand Haven.

While parade participation is exciting, WMHFA is seeking a facility this fall to hold their classes, as their current Grand Rapids location will no longer be available. With hopes of finding a multi-room facility to hold bands, orchestras, and smaller ensembles, The organization will be utilizing the space on Wednesdays from 7:30 A.M. to 5 P.M. Anyone with leads may contact office@wmhfa.org.

WMHFA also has a Kalamazoo location, meeting at Community Presbyterian Church at 811 Gorham Lane.

It was a full couch on the Mix as WMHFA administrator Ruth Lash, GR Campus Coordinator Sharon Huizinga, Drum Major Vivian VanKampen, and Baritone student Andrew Lash shared more about the program, parade opportunities, and search for a new Grand Rapids space.

Visit wmhfa.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

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