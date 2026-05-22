West Michigan home construction company seeking tradeswomen for projects

Nationwide, women make up less than 4% of the construction trades workforce. One West Michigan-based home construction company is not only breaking barriers in recruiting more women, but have debuted their first project, a custom home in Hudsonville currently in pre-construction.

Lineage Design Build is a mother-son company comprised of Jenn and Shriver Lambert. Jenn has a background of interior design and renovation, while Shriver is a seasoned custom-home builder who has worked with West Michigan's best. Lineage's projects are designed with attention to detail and thought from both a construction and design point of view, ensuring that both the homeowners and companies have their interests at top-of-mind while being involved on site throughout the process.

The company is currently recruiting licensed and insured tradeswomen across electrical, carpentry, plumbing, drywall, painting, and more. Jenn sat down with Michelle to share more.

Visit lineagedesignbuild.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

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