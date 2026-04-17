West Michigan filmmaker debuting pilot television episode at Wealthy Theatre

Abbie Lemke is a Grand Rapids stand-up comedian, hosting comedy night at the Garage Bar. She is also a local filmmaker, and her debut pilot episode "OFF AIR" will premiere at the Wealthy Theatre next month.

OFF AIR's screenplay was written during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unable to find a producer for several years, Abbie released a call to action on social media to work on the project in collaboration with volunteers. Shot with over 100 volunteers over six days, the pilot episode will premiere on Saturday, May 30 at 7 P.M.

OFF AIR follows a community radio station's attempt at finding a new morning show co-host after the competing station steals theirs. In haste, the station manager hires someone with no radio experience.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online.

Abbie visited the Morning Mix to share more about the production!

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