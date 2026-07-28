West Michigan couple receiving wedding wish through Wish Upon A Wedding

Weddings are a time of celebration and accompanied by a variety of emotions. For couples facing terminal illness or a life-changing health diagnoses, the emotional weight of the news carries an entirely different meaning.

Wish Upon a Wedding is a national nonprofit that grants wedding and vow renewal wishes to couples in these difficult seasons. They work with local wedding vendors and businesses to ensure that every Wish Couple has their wish granted for free.

One of the Wish Couple recipients having their wish granted this summer are Laura Halliburton and Alex Fisher. The two met after Laura received a diagnosis of stage 4 breast cancer, with their story serving as one of many reminders to live life to the fullest and to spend time with those you love.

Laura and Alex's wedding will be held on July 30 at 10 A.M. at The Foyer, located at 601 Lake Michigan Dr NW in Grand Rapids. Organized by Dearly Beloved Wedding Planning in partnership with Wish Upon a Wedding, over 15 local vendors have dedicated their time and resources for Laura and Alex's special day.

Laura, Alex, and their wedding planner Emily Kutt, visited the Morning Mix to tell their story and how you can help other Wish Couples!

Visit wishuponawedding.org for more information.

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