West Michigan author Carla M. Flanders releases new book, "On The Day You Graduate"

Inspired by the milestones of her children, West Michigan native Carla M. Flanders has released her first book, On The Day You Graduate.
Featuring motifs of birds leaving their nests, the book follows a child growing up from infancy to adulthood, culminating with the day they graduate high school.
A perfect gift for graduates and parents, the book features several places for family members, teachers, and mentors to write in messages. Watch the video above to take a look inside the pages!
To learn more, as well as purchase a copy, visit onthedayyougraduate.com.
