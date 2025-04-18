West MI Works' 2025 HotJobs list highlights growing industries

West Michigan Works! has announced its 2025 HotJobs! list, featuring over 100 careers in industries experiencing high growth.

The list is used in cooperation with community partners to foster career exploration and growth, alongside identifying transferrable skills into high-demand industries and occupations.

Hospitality is the newest addition to the high-demand industries for the year. Other high-demand industries include construction and energy, health sciences, information technology, manufacturing, professional and administrative, and agribusiness.

For those seeking jobs, the HotJobs! list can identify training scholarship criteria and be filtered by median wage, recommended training, education, and demand.

Occupations on the HotJobs! list must show a growth rate of at least a 10% minimum of 50 annual openings, and wages at or above $14.20 per hour in Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties.

Angie Barksdale, Chief Operating Officer for West Michigan Works! joins the Morning Mix to discuss the growing industry sectors impacting West Michigan for 2025.

For more information, visit westmiworks.org.

