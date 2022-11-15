West MI Spartans alumni asking for donations for their blood and coat drives

Michigan State, University of Michigan, Notre Dame, and Ohio State Alumni Clubs are putting rivalries aside for a good cause. These organizations are coming together for a friendly- yet competitive- blood drive and coat drive.

The West Michigan Spartans will be hosting the Blood Bowl, in partnership with the alumni clubs and Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, now through December 15.

Anyone eligible to donate blood can participate by scheduling an appointment at Versity Blood Center, located at 1036 Fuller NE, Grand Rapids. Cookies will be provided after donations.

To schedule an appointment at Versiti, call (616)-774-2300 or visit their website.

West Michigan Spartans is also hosting a coat drive in partnership with Meritage Hospitality Corp and New World Flood, Combos for Coats, now through November 19. All new and gently-used coats are graciously accepted, but there is a high demand for children's winter coats.

Coats can be dropped off at any Wendy's in the West Michigan area. When donating a coat, Wendy's will give you a combo meal in exchange for the donation.

Learn more about these donation initiatives and more at westmichiganspartans.org.