We're Open: Zivio

Checking out food and drinks are usually top of the list whenever there's any type of traveling. For those looking for modern European cuisine in West Michigan, Zivio is the place to experience authentic Bosnian food and culture.

Zivio provides an inviting atmosphere with a mission to never leave customers with an empty belly. While the food is Bosnian, there's a cultural clash of authentic Turkish, Greek, and many Central European countries, providing a unique eating experience.

There's a wide selection of European and craft beers too.

Zivio is located at 724 Wealthy Streets Southeast in Grand Rapids.

Check out their menu and hours at ziviogr.com or give them a call at (616)-608-3534.