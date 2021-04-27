Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

We're Open: Zivio

Videos
We're Open: Zivio
Posted at 11:27 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 11:27:36-04

Checking out food and drinks are usually top of the list whenever there's any type of traveling. For those looking for modern European cuisine in West Michigan, Zivio is the place to experience authentic Bosnian food and culture.

Zivio provides an inviting atmosphere with a mission to never leave customers with an empty belly. While the food is Bosnian, there's a cultural clash of authentic Turkish, Greek, and many Central European countries, providing a unique eating experience.

There's a wide selection of European and craft beers too.

Zivio is located at 724 Wealthy Streets Southeast in Grand Rapids.

Check out their menu and hours at ziviogr.com or give them a call at (616)-608-3534.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time