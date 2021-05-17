We're Open: Spoke Cycle and Strength

As more and more people can gather together safely, many people are itching to get back on, or start-up, an exercise program to get back in shape. One place where the fitness journey has always focused on community and health is SPOKE Cycling in Breton Village.

SPOKE's mission is to bring a community of people together to inspire and be inspired, to drive and connect, to work hard, and thrive all while exercising. At SPOKE, the experience of the exercise is just as important as the workout itself.

SPOKE has a state-of-the-art indoor cycling studio where people can ride to the beat of amazing playlists, allowing them to transform from life to bike, and back again completely refueled.

They also offer strength classes strategically designed to give people the best workout while strengthening the mind.

Spoke Cycle and Strenth is located at 1868 Breton Road Southeast in Grand Rapids.

To learn more, visit spokecycle.com.