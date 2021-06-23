We're Open: South East Market

Eating fresh and local food is beneficial to our health, but access to that healthy food can be a struggle for some neighborhoods. The South East Market works to not only offer affordable produce and other products directly to the area but to change the way people approach their groceries.

Many of South East Market's products are sourced from black, brown, indigenous, local, and women-led farms and businesses.

They're more than just a grocery store, they employ programming that educates the community for resiliency. The South East Market is in the business of building wealth for groups that have experienced systemic oppression.

The South East Market is located at 1220 Kalamazoo Avenue South East in Grand Rapids.

Learn more about their services at southeastmarketgr.com.

