We're Open: Proprietary

There's a grocery store in Grand Rapids where there are no aisles to navigate and there are no individually packaged goods with a mission to help the environment and the people they serve in West Michigan.

Proprietary is a modern eco-friendly Grand Rapids grocery store with an open floor concept that sells healthy food options, spices, teas, rice, and other dried goods in bulk at affordable prices.

Their mission is to help build a stronger community while being environmentally aware. Proprietary was started with the mission of providing the community we are embedded in with a sustainable, eco-friendly, bulk food option. They want to take part in reducing their carbon footprint and stress on landfills while providing nutritious and specialty food items to West Michigan.

Proprietary is located at 620 Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids. They're open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

