WSI to host weekly hiring events at Roskam Baking Company in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Workforce Strategies, Inc. plans to host a series of weekly hiring events at Roskam Baking Company, the recruiting company tells us.

We’re told each hiring event will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and again between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at 1140 Butterworth Street in Grand Rapids.

WSI says machine operator and general labor positions are available across all shifts, adding new recruits can look forward to working in a team-oriented environment with temp-to-hire opportunities, benefits and a pay raise upon hiring.

Wages started at $15 an hour, the staffing agency tells us.

“New associates Roskam associates can expect to work with a diverse group of people who consider each other family,” says Ana Post, Grand Rapids branch manager for WSI. “WSI can help you get your foot in the door with temporary or temp to hire employment at Roskam; how far you go is up to you!”

Click here for more information, including details on the hiring event’s dress code.

