WSI to hold hiring event at Motus Integrated Technologies

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Workforce Strategies, Inc. plans to hold an in-person hiring event at Motus Integrated Technologies next week.

The staffing agency says the event will take place Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WSI says they are looking to fill positions for molding operators across all shifts.

“We are excited to be hosting our first onsite hiring event for Motus,” says WSI Account Manager Kristina King. “Applicants can stop by our hiring event and start working right away!”

We’re told the job pays $16 per hour and workers are free to dress however they wish; WSI cites shorts, tank tops and sweatpants as acceptable clothing options.

Attendees are asked to bring two forms of ID and to wear face masks inside the building.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube