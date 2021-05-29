Workforce to hold ‘80s-themed job fair this week

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Workforce plans to hold an ‘80s-themed job fair this coming week, the employment company tells us.

We’re told the job fair will be held at Hearthside Food Solutions on 28th Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 1 and June 2.

Workforce says they are seeking “totally rad” temp employees and direct hires in various roles, including team leaders, hilo drivers, general laborers and more.

The employment company asks that attendees bring a resume and two forms of identification, adding there will be a raffle, giveaways and an ‘80s photo booth.

Clear here for more information about Workforce.

