Workforce Strategies, Inc. serving hot dogs and interviews at cookout event

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Workforce Strategies, Inc. is holding a hiring/cookout event next week, the recruiting agency tells us.

We’re told the event will be held Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WSI says hot dogs, cold drinks and open interviews will be served to job seekers at their Battle Creek location.

“We look forward to chatting with job seekers about all of our Battle Creek opportunities in a relaxed, fun-filled environment,” says WSI Branch Manager Aliya Fadel. “What better way to close out the summer than grilling out and matching associates with their perfect job!”

Jobs of all skill and experience levels are available with wages of up to $17.75 per hour, according to WSI.

Attendees are asked to bring two forms of identification.

