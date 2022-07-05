KENTWOOD, Mich. — A Kentwood nonprofit says it’s raising wages as it seeks to fill 65 positions.

Wedgwood Christian Services says wages will start at as much as $22 an hour amid increased demand for services.

We’re told their Kentwood location is seeking youth treatment specialists, residential clinicians and occupational therapy assistants.

“The Wedgwood Foundation sees this financial support as an investment in the future of Michigan children in need,” says Board Chair Jake Dunlop. “In order to meet the high demand for services while continuing to provide exceptional care, we need to attract and retain exceptional staff. Enhancing our starting salaries and improving our benefits plan ensures we can remain an industry leader.”

