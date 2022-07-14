Van Buren ISD looking to hire bus drivers, aides at upcoming job fair

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A job fair is scheduled for those interested in driving a school bus for Van Buren ISD.

The job fair will be held Wednesday, July 20 on location from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to Hoekstra Transportation.

The transportation company tells us coffee and pizza will be offered at the event, saying applicants will be entered to win one of two $100 gift cards for gas.

We’re told all hired drivers will be joined by an aide.

The school district is looking to hire four drivers and four aides, Hoekstra Transportation says.

