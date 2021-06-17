The Rapid to hold two job fairs next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rapid plans to hold a pair of job fairs next week to fill openings for full-time and part-time bus operators, tire technicians and transportation supervisors, the public transit service tells us.

The job fairs are scheduled to take place at Rapid Central Station on Tuesday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

We’re told wages for bus operators will start at $19.77 per hour.

Benefits include life insurance, reimbursement for gym memberships, and free rides for employees and their dependents, according to The Rapid.

The transit service says applicants are not required to have a commercial driver’s license, adding employees will be trained over an eight-week period. They say a Department of Transportation physical will be required, which The Rapid will pay for.

We’re told applicants must have their Michigan driver’s license on hand.

Click here to view available positions.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube