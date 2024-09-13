Watch Now
State of Michigan hiring new steeplejack to maintain Mackinac Bridge

Michigan Department of Transportation
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Do you have a passion for Michigan icons and have no fear when it comes to heights? The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) has a job opening for you!

The MBA’s next steeplejack will be responsible for sandblasting, washing, painting and other maintenance tasks along the Mackinac Bridge — at heights surpassing 300 feet!

Other duties include operation of large trucks as needed, as well as concrete repairs on sidewalks, curbs and other parts of the bridge’s infrastructure.

Steeplejacks, Changing lights on the Mackinac Bridge to blue for Autism Awareness.

The job pays an hourly wage of $20.40–$31.08, commensurate with education and experience.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information and to apply.

