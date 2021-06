RAVENNA, Mich. — Ravenna Public Schools will hold a job fair to fill a bus driver shortage, according to the school district.

We’re told the event will be held at the schools’ transportation facility on Friday, June 25 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The school district tells us a $500 sign-on bonus will be offered to those who qualify, along with wages of up to $18 per hour, holiday pay and other benefits.

Those who are interested but unable to attend the job fair are asked to call 517-647-7765.

