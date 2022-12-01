Paw Paw Public Schools to hold job fair, seeking bus drivers

PAW PAW, Mich. — Paw Paw Public Schools (PPPS) is recruiting new bus drivers to join its fleet.

A job fair is scheduled to be held Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5–7 p.m. at Paw Paw High School.

Eligible participants are invited to test-drive buses and enjoy some pizza and coffee.

The school district says attendees who apply on Thursday will be entered to win a Black Rock Bar & Grill gift card to their Kalamazoo location, among other prizes.

“This event is a great and fun way to showcase bus driving as a career,” says Transportation Director Angela Vasquez. “Our drivers receive great pay, benefits, paid training & testing, holiday pay and much more. It’s a great job for a stay-at-home parent and drivers can actually bring their child to work with them, eliminating the need to pay for childcare.”

Those with questions are asked to connect with Vasquez by calling 269-415-5220 or sending an email to angela.vasquez@ppps.org.

