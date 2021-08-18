Outback Steakhouse to hold virtual hiring event across West Michigan Aug. 25

WEST MICHIGAN — Outback Steakhouse is holding a virtual hiring event for all hourly positions in Grand Rapids, Walker, Kalamazoo, Grandville and Shelby Township on Wednesday, Aug. 25, the restaurant chain tells us.

The hiring event is scheduled to take place between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to Outback Steakhouse.

Click here to schedule an interview.

Benefits reportedly include a flexible work schedule, discounts on Outback meals, discounts on electronics and health club memberships, and tuition discounts with select universities.

The restaurant chain says walk-in interviews are also accepted.

Click here for more information.

