Ottawa County Parks hiring seasonal workers for summer

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Parks & Recreation is hiring seasonal workers this summer.

We’re told wages start at $12.50 an hour with raises for employees who return next year.

The department says positions available include outdoor educator, grounds attendant, maintenance crew worker, park attendant, parks custodian and reservation specialist.

Applicants must be 18 or older to qualify for most positions, but the county says some park attendants are open to those who are 16 or older.

Shift lengths vary between 10 and 40 hours a week from the end of April through Labor Day, according to the parks department.

Clear here for more information.

