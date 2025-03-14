NOW HIRING: Battle Creek FD seeks new firefighter

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Want to become a firefighter? The Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD) has an opening for you!

Qualified applicants must at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma (or GED) and a valid driver’s license.

We’re told no certifications are required. They will be provided to you if you are given the job.

Benefits include health and dental insurance, a 3% employer-matched 457 retirement plan, accrued time off, a pension and more.

BCFD says the application process involves a written test, a physical agility exam and an oral test.

If fighting fires sounds like the right job for you, fill out an application online or call 269-966-3519 before April 14.

