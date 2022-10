MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County officials are holding a job fair later this month!

The job fair is scheduled to be held Thursday, Oct. 27 from 2–6 p.m. in the student center at 1903 Marquette Ave. in Muskegon.

We’re told participants will have the chance to network with county departments and receive advice on building quality resumes.

County officials say internships are also available.

The first 50 people to attend will receive free gifts, organizers tell us.

