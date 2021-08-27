Watch
Morning MixWe're Hiring

Actions

Michigan State Police seeks volunteers for Angel Program

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan State Police
Angel Program.jpg
Posted at 4:25 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 16:25:21-04

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police is seeking volunteers for the Angel Program at its Paw Paw post, MSP tells us.

The Angel Program helps those who struggle with addiction by allowing them to request assistance at any MSP post without fear of being arrested, according to state troopers.

We’re told volunteers are tasked with assisting police in determining the right treatment options and bringing participants to treatment centers.

MSP says volunteers are compensated for food and mileage expenses, adding they will receive an hourly stipend after 20 hours of service.

New volunteers will be trained in September, state troopers say.

Those interested in becoming an “Angel” may call the Paw Paw post at 269-657-5551 or visit this link.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We're Hiring Resources

Grand Rapids Chamber Hope Network The Right Place UMRC & Porter Hills West Michigan Works!