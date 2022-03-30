Watch
Morning MixWe're Hiring

Actions

Meijer seeks 1,000+ volunteers for 2022 LPGA Classic

Meijer LPGA Classic
GABE ROUX / Meijer LPGA Classic
Meijer LPGA Classic
Posted at 4:10 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 16:10:57-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Meijer LPGA Classic is seeking more than 1,000 volunteers at this year’s LPGA Tour.

The tournament is scheduled to take place at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont from June 13–19.

A Meijer spokesperson says the volunteer fee has been lowered to $30.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the tournament back in a big way, and that’s only possible thanks to the help of so many incredible volunteers,” says Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes. “After two challenging years, we’re excited for this event to celebrate our community and our commitment to Simply Give.”

Volunteers will be distributed across 20 committees, such as Standard Bearers, Discovery Land, Hospitality and more, according to Meijer.

We’re told volunteers will be given two official tournament shirts, a hat, four weekly passes for friends and family, and food during scheduled work hours.

“I’m proud to be able to help out at this event that supports local food pantries in our community through Simply Give,” says volunteer Brandi Van Leeuwen. “It’s a great cause and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

To become a volunteer, apply online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We're Hiring Resources

Grand Rapids Chamber Hope Network Kraft Heinz The Right Place UMRC & Porter Hills West Michigan Works!