Meijer seeks 1,000+ volunteers for 2022 LPGA Classic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Meijer LPGA Classic is seeking more than 1,000 volunteers at this year’s LPGA Tour.

The tournament is scheduled to take place at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont from June 13–19.

A Meijer spokesperson says the volunteer fee has been lowered to $30.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the tournament back in a big way, and that’s only possible thanks to the help of so many incredible volunteers,” says Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes. “After two challenging years, we’re excited for this event to celebrate our community and our commitment to Simply Give.”

Volunteers will be distributed across 20 committees, such as Standard Bearers, Discovery Land, Hospitality and more, according to Meijer.

We’re told volunteers will be given two official tournament shirts, a hat, four weekly passes for friends and family, and food during scheduled work hours.

“I’m proud to be able to help out at this event that supports local food pantries in our community through Simply Give,” says volunteer Brandi Van Leeuwen. “It’s a great cause and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

To become a volunteer, apply online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube