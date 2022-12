KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is looking to add new officers to its team!

Those interested may apply online through Friday, Dec. 23.

We’re told the hiring process entails a written test, a physical agility test, background checks and a handful of interviews.

Applicants must be 21 years old by April 2023.

Job offers are expected to be made in March.

Visit KDPS’s website for additional qualifications and benefits.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube