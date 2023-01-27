John Ball Zoo looking for seasonal workers ahead of summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) is looking for seasonal workers to help care for its animals!

Positions in retail, education, food and others are also available.

The zoo says it’s holding a pair of hiring events next month, adding they hire more than 350 seasonal employees every summer.

The first is scheduled to be held Thursday, Feb. 2 from 4–7 p.m., followed by the second on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Both hiring events will be held at the zoo.

“Working at John Ball Zoo is so much more than a summer job, and we’re excited to welcome new team members to the Zoo who are passionate about animals, conservation and our West Michigan community,” says Director of Strategy & Organizational Development Laura Davis. “A wide range of positions are available, and we offer exceptional training programs and workshops to help our team members build on their experience.”

People 15 and older are invited to apply.

We’re told attendees may be hired on the spot.

JBZ lists the following as benefits available to seasonal workers:

Above-minimum wage pay

Free membership

Discounts

Free lunches

Flexible schedules

35% off food and drinks

25% off gift shop merchandise

Bus passes

…and more!

Visit the zoo’s website for additional information.

