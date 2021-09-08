We're Hiring: Hope Network

Hope Network serves individuals with mental and physical disabilities for over 50 years. But to do that, they need compassionate individuals to join their team.

Job Coach Murray Mondy discusses the career opportunities available at Hope Network.

Hope Network employees provide hands-on care or medical treatment, assist behind the scenes, and all play an integral part in creating comebacks for their patients.

Positions available at multiple locations include Direct Care Workers and a variety of clinical positions. All shifts are available, as they operate 24 hours each day, with full and part-time openings in their Behavioral Health and Developmental Community Service Lines.

To learn more, visit hopenetwork.org/careers or call 616-460-8465.