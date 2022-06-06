Watch
Hope Network to hire new employees on-site at job fair

Posted at 3:57 PM, Jun 06, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hope Network is scheduled to hold a job fair this week. Applicants may be hired immediately on-site.

The job fair is set to take place Wednesday, June 8 from 1–6 p.m. at their location on Leonard Street in Grand Rapids.

The nonprofit tells us they hope to hire 100 employees, ranging from medical assistants to program managers and more. No experience is required.

New hires will also receive a $750 bonus and benefits on the first day, according to Hope Network.

Attendees must have a resume with them at the event.

We’re told an ice cream truck and activities will be present for those joining applicants.

