Gun Lake Casino hosting series of hiring events this month

Posted at 3:52 PM, Jun 11, 2021
WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino is holding a series of hiring events this month for job seekers of all experience levels, according to a representative of the casino.

“Gun Lake Casino is excited to introduce a variety of career opportunities to West Michigan job seekers,” says General Manager Jose Flores. “There is no better time to begin a career in the entertainment industry. As the casino continues to expand, so do the opportunities for our team.”

The hiring events have been scheduled as follows:

  • Tuesday, June 15: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grand Rapids Downtown Market
  • Wednesday, June 16: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harvest Buffet
  • Monday, June 28: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Harvest Buffet

We’re told the casino is hiring for the following departments: table games, food and beverage, cage, slots, security, and operations.

Gun Lake Casino says masks are required for unvaccinated participants.

The starting wage is $14 per hour for non-tipped positions, the casino says, with tipped positions starting at $7.40 per hour (excluding tips).

Benefits include three weeks of vacation, a $500 referral program, free health care, a 401(k) program and a $10,000 yearly tuition reimbursement, Gun Lake Casino tells us.

Click here to learn more.

