Grandville Cabela's to hire 60 employees ahead of the holiday season

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops are hiring to fill 7,000 positions nationwide ahead of the holiday season, including 60 at the Cabela’s in Grandville.

The Cabela’s retail chain says National Hiring Day will take place Wednesday, Oct. 13 and Thursday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

at the Grandville location.

We’re told employees can look forward to discounts of up to 45 percent off merchandise, competitive wages, health insurance and more.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to do so in advance here.

Cabela’s says it was ranked among the top 10 employers in the country by Forbes earlier this year.

