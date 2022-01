GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is holding an open house for anyone interested in working with the department in the near future.

The open house is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Feb. 1 from 4–6 p.m. at GRPS University.

GRPD tells us it is hiring 20 cadets from the police academy and 10 additional officers for their sponsored recruit program.

We’re told applications are open Monday, Jan. 31.

Visit the department’s Facebook page for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube