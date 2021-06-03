Governor Whitmer announces 100+ new jobs at Holland automation facility

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation have announced the expansion of Mission Design and Automation in Holland, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

We’re told the expansion will create 109 new jobs within two years.

“This expansion in Holland cements Mission Design’s presence in West Michigan and adds momentum to our efforts to ensure Michigan’s incredible manufacturers lead the way in Industry 4.0 technologies and workforce needs,” says Governor Whitmer. “Our future is bright, and thanks to companies like Mission Design, I know we can build back our state’s economy stronger than ever before.”

The governor’s office says Mission Design and Automation is at the forefront of automation technology that specializes in a variety of industries.

We’re told the expansion, supported by the Michigan Strategic Fund, will add large-scale projects and office space.

The new jobs are expected to pay an average of more than $30 per hour for various roles, including machine builders, mechanical engineers, applications engineers and more, according to state officials.

Those interested in starting a career at Mission may visit their careers page.

