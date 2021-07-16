Watch
Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport to host career fair, 250+ positions available

Posted at 4:31 PM, Jul 16, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ford Airport Authority is seeking to fill about 260 jobs at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, the airport tells us.

We’re told open positions include mechanics, airport ambassadors, security guards, cooks, customer service agents and cashiers.

A career fair is scheduled to take place Tuesday, July 20 at DoubleTree by Hilton from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The GFIA says some employers will hire new employees on the spot, adding no advance registration is necessary.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to work at or for the Ford Airport, which connects West Michigan with the world,” says Human Resources Director Maureen Lynch with the Ford Airport Authority. “Whether you are starting your career or looking for the next challenge, we have a job for you – at one of the coolest locations in West Michigan!”

