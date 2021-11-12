FedEx opens new Kalamazoo facility, hiring 100 workers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — FedEx has opened a new automated station ahead of the 2021 holiday season in Kalamazoo, and they’re looking to fill 100 positions.

The delivery service says the 318,000-square-foot facility is designed to process as many as 12,000 packages per hour.

We’re told available positions consist of part-time and full-time package handlers with opportunities for growth within the company.

Click here to apply.

FedEx says jobs boast competitive wages, health benefits after reaching the minimum service threshold, holiday pay, tuition reimbursement, paid time off, paid parental leave, and discounts on phone service, vehicular purchases, groceries and more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube