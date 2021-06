(WXMI) — Denny’s is looking to hire 20,000 employees across the nation, offering free food to those who act quickly, the restaurant chain tells us.

We’re told the first 25 interviewees at each Denny’s location will receive a coupon for a free Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast, redeemable through Aug. 31.

Those interested may apply here.

