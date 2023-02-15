Dean Transportation to seek GRPS, Kent ISD bus drivers at job fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dean Transportation is holding a job fair Thursday to fill a need for school bus drivers at Grand Rapids Public Schools and the Kent Intermediate School District.

The hiring event is scheduled to be held at the Wyoming Moose Lodge from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

No prior experience is necessary, but a valid driver’s license is encouraged.

We’re told participants will learn more about Dean Transportation’s safety and compassion policies as well as the benefits they offer, including flexible schedules and paid training.

The transportation company says up to $23 an hour will be offered for bus drivers and up to $16.50 an hour for bus attendants.

Service technicians will be offered competitive wages upon certification review, according to Dean Transportation.

Connect with Hiring Coordinator Mishelle Johnson at 616-260-1432 for more information, or visit Dean Transportation’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube