Common Citizen to hold job fair in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. — Common Citizen has announced a job fair will be held Friday, Sept. 10 at Marshall City Hall.

The cannabis producer says the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“At Common Citizen, we’re proud to continue expanding job opportunities and helping boost local economies in the communities we serve,” says CEO Michael Elias. “Each of our open positions will play a central role in our commitment to Cannabis for Humanity and serving the unique, individual needs of our amazing patients and adult-use customers.”

We’re told there are openings in accounting, Human Resources, packaging, greenhouse and distribution.

Face masks are required while attending the job fair.

Apply online here.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube