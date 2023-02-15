City of Grand Rapids to hire 75 lifeguards, free certification offered

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is employing 75 lifeguards to watch over its public pools.

We’re told lifeguard certification — a $250 value — will be offered for free.

“Our lifeguards are crucial to creating a safe and welcoming environment at our outdoor pools,” says Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt. “We want to hire lifeguards who are passionate about serving our community, regardless of their financial ability.”

Participants must pass a course and work at one of the pools at Briggs, Martin Luther King and Richmond parks to qualify for free certification, the city says.

Lifeguards must pre-apply before taking a certification course.

Applicants 15 and older are invited to submit their applications online.

