Cascade Engineering direct-hiring workers this Wednesday

Cascade Engineering
Posted at 7:25 PM, Jun 01, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cascade Engineering is holding a direct-hire event in Grand Rapids tomorrow, the manufacturing company tells us.

The company says they plan to hire workers on the spot at LINC Up between noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.

We’re told walk-ins are welcome and that attendees do not need to bring a resume. However, the company asks that masks be worn at the event.

Cascade Engineering adds wages start at $15.06 per hour and benefits include day-one health care and felony-friendly hiring.

Those interested may click here to apply.

