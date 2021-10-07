Bus drivers wanted in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency is hiring bus drivers to fill a bus driver shortage in Kalamazoo County.

The virtual hiring event is scheduled to take place Thursday, Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“The shortage of bus drivers is hurting students and their families,” says Tom Zahrt with Kalamazoo RESA. “We hope this virtual hiring event will highlight the benefits of being a bus driver and help local schools hire the drivers they need.”

We’re told hours and salary vary by school district.

The educational service agency says applicants must be 18 or older with a valid driver’s license or CDL and a good driving record.

Training is offered for free, according to Kalamazoo RESA.

Attend the hiring event over Zoom here and click here to apply.

