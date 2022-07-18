Bronson to hold job fairs in search of clerical assistants

KALAMAZOO/BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Bronson Healthcare plans to hold a pair of job fairs this month in search of new clinical assistants.

The job fairs are scheduled as follows:

Bronson Methodist Hospital (Kalamazoo); Gilmore Center for Health Education

Tuesday, July 26: 2–6 p.m. at 7 Healthcare Plaza

Bronson Battle Creek Hospital Outpatient Center

Thursday, July 28 2–6 p.m. in conference rooms at 300 North Ave.

We’re told in-person interviews are preferred but virtual interviews can be arranged.

Bronson says clinical assistants help with admitting patients, answering calls to discern patients’ needs, assist patients with daily essentials (meals, bathing, etc.), and performing clerical duties such as ordering new supplies, transporting amenities and replenishing supplies in patients’ rooms.

The job requires a GED or high school diploma, but it is preferred if applicants have an LPN or CAN certification, the healthcare system tells us.

We’re told $5,000 in sign-on bonuses may be offered.

Visit Bronson’s website for more information and to apply ahead of time.

