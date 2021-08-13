Autocam Medical to hold Kentwood job fair, same-day offers possible

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Autocam Medical plans to host a hiring event in an effort to fill 40 positions, the manufacturer of medical equipment tells us.

We’re told the job fair will be located at Autocam Medical’s headquarters from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Aug. 18 and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19.

The company says they intend to hire 30 full-time CNC machine operators as well as 10 secondary operators, adding they will make same-day offers to those qualified for the positions.

“While both of these positions require special skill sets, aspiring apprentices with a strong work ethic, mechanical aptitude, and analytical abilities are also urged to apply,” says HR Director Kristy White. “Our business has grown exponentially over the past five years, and we anticipate that this trend will only continue as plans for our new facility fall into place.”

White adds they hope to fill more positions in the near future.

Benefits include premium-free health insurance, tuition reimbursement, a 401(k) match of $3,000, and more, according to Autocam Medical.

Click here to reserve an interview in advance.

