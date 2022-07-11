Atonne Group to hold job fair in Wyoming this week

WYOMING, Mich. — A West Michigan business administration service is holding a job fair this Wednesday.

The event is scheduled to take place from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at HME Ahrens-FOX.

Atonne Group lists the following companies expected to be in attendance:

HME Ahrens-Fox

Michigan Foam Products

Valley Truck Parts

Village MotorSports

Van Dam Iron Works

Northern Mortgage

Metal Components

West Michigan Lumber & Kitchen Studio

HME Parts

Goodale Enterprises

Basler Turbo Conversions (Wisconsin)

We’re told free food will be offered at the event.

