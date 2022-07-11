Watch Now
Atonne Group to hold job fair in Wyoming this week

Atonne Group job fair.png
Atonne Group
Posted at 4:45 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 16:45:13-04

WYOMING, Mich. — A West Michigan business administration service is holding a job fair this Wednesday.

The event is scheduled to take place from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at HME Ahrens-FOX.

Atonne Group lists the following companies expected to be in attendance:

  • HME Ahrens-Fox
  • Michigan Foam Products
  • Valley Truck Parts
  • Village MotorSports
  • Van Dam Iron Works
  • Northern Mortgage
  • Metal Components
  • West Michigan Lumber & Kitchen Studio
  • HME Parts
  • Goodale Enterprises
  • Basler Turbo Conversions (Wisconsin)

We’re told free food will be offered at the event.

