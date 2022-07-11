Atonne Group to hold job fair in Wyoming this week

WYOMING, Mich. — A West Michigan business administration service is holding a job fair this Wednesday.
The event is scheduled to take place from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at HME Ahrens-FOX.
Atonne Group lists the following companies expected to be in attendance:
- HME Ahrens-Fox
- Michigan Foam Products
- Valley Truck Parts
- Village MotorSports
- Van Dam Iron Works
- Northern Mortgage
- Metal Components
- West Michigan Lumber & Kitchen Studio
- HME Parts
- Goodale Enterprises
- Basler Turbo Conversions (Wisconsin)
We’re told free food will be offered at the event.