25+ businesses seeking employees at Woodland Mall career fair this week

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A career fair is scheduled to be held at Woodland Mall later this week.

More than 25 employers will be looking to fill open positions this Friday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m., mall officials say.

“We’re delighted to host a hiring event to help our retailers find high-quality candidates to join their teams,” says Marketing Manager Kennedy Vancalbergh. “Here at Woodland Mall, we have a wide variety of careers available for anyone who is interested in retail or may be looking to earn some extra cash around the holidays.”

Participating businesses include:

Aéropostale

Auntie Anne's

Bath & Body Works

Carter’s

Chico’s

Claire’s

Dry Goods

Footlocker

Francesca’s

GNC

Hollister Co.

Hot Topic

Icing

Journeys

Journeys Kidz

Kay Jewelers

Kid’s Footlocker

My Cellphone Repairs

Pacsun

Sephora

Soma

The Children’s Place

Tradehome Shoes

Vera Bradley

Von Maur

White House Black Market

We’re told everything from seasonal roles to management positions are available, including part-time and full-time opportunities.

Alternatively, job seekers are invited to apply online.

Businesses wishing to take part in the career fair are asked to register online.

Visit the mall’s website for more information.

