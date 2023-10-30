25+ businesses seeking employees at Woodland Mall career fair this week

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A career fair is scheduled to be held at Woodland Mall later this week.
More than 25 employers will be looking to fill open positions this Friday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m., mall officials say.
“We’re delighted to host a hiring event to help our retailers find high-quality candidates to join their teams,” says Marketing Manager Kennedy Vancalbergh. “Here at Woodland Mall, we have a wide variety of careers available for anyone who is interested in retail or may be looking to earn some extra cash around the holidays.”
Participating businesses include:
Aéropostale
Auntie Anne's
Bath & Body Works
Carter’s
Chico’s
Claire’s
Dry Goods
Footlocker
Francesca’s
GNC
Hollister Co.
Hot Topic
Icing
Journeys
Journeys Kidz
Kay Jewelers
Kid’s Footlocker
My Cellphone Repairs
Pacsun
Sephora
Soma
The Children’s Place
Tradehome Shoes
Vera Bradley
Von Maur
White House Black Market
We’re told everything from seasonal roles to management positions are available, including part-time and full-time opportunities.
Alternatively, job seekers are invited to apply online.
Businesses wishing to take part in the career fair are asked to register online.
Visit the mall’s website for more information.