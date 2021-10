Kraft Heinz in Holland is hosting a hiring event on October 14.

They're hiring for most positions, including in production, maintenance, sales, and more. Pay starts at $18 an hour for entry-level positions.

The event will take place from 1-5 p.m at Heinz North America, located at 431 W 16th Street in Holland.

Be sure to bring a resume, dress to impress, and have a positive attitude.

Learn more about career opportunities available at Kraft Heinz online.