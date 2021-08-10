We're Hiring: Hope Network

Hope Network is changing the way wellness gets delivered for more than 34,000 people yearly across the state of Michigan, but they need a bright and caring team to help them accomplish this amazing feat. The non-profit organization is looking for experienced and entry-level members to join their team of behavioral health professionals.

Hope Network serves individuals with mental and physical disabilities for over 50 years. There are over 150 locations throughout Michigan, with over 2000 employees total across all service lines.

Positions available at multiple locations include Direct Care Workers and a variety of clinical positions. All shifts are available, as they operate 24 hours each day, with full and part-time openings in their Behavioral Health and Developmental Community Service Lines.

Hope Network offers several incentives including a $750 sign-on bonus and a $500 referral bonus. Base pay for an entry-level direct care worker starts at $15.

To learn more about Hope Network Behavioral Health Services and positions available, visit hopenetwork.org/careers or call (616) 460-8465.