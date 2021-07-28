We're Hiring: Bergsma Plumbing

Many businesses in West Michigan are on a hiring spree and offering great benefits. One of those looking to grow their workforce is Bergsma Plumbing.

Bergsma Plumbing started back in 2007, around the time the economy went into a recession. During that time while they were doing a lot of foreclosure work around the Indiana border, they realized there was a demand for the same-day service in the industry.

In that time, they've grown from one $600 van to 10 vans running all across the state in 2021. Bergsma Plumbing wants to expand even further, so they're looking to fill positions for new construction plumbers, service plumbers, drain cleaning technicians, and water softening technicians.

Plumbers who apply are recommended to have 8-12 years of experience on the job but must have at least three years of some plumbing experience.

Benefits include health insurance, a retirement plan, paid time off, and more.

To apply or to learn more, give Bergsma Plumbing a call at 616-813-5219 or visit bergsmaplumbing.com.

